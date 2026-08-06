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American Patchwork Quartet in concert

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Photo courtesy of American Patchwork Quartet

American Patchwork Quartet, led by multi-Grammy Award-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, binds timeless American folk songs with jazz sophistication, country twang, West African hypnotics, and East Asian ornamentation. Their 2024 self-titled debut album was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the 67th Grammy Awards.

American Patchwork Quartet, led by multi-Grammy Award-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, binds timeless American folk songs with jazz sophistication, country twang, West African hypnotics, and East Asian ornamentation. Their 2024 self-titled debut album was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the 67th Grammy Awards.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/14126/14127

TICKET INFO

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