An Evening with Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil

Photo courtesy of Phil Rosenthal/ Facebook

Phil Rosenthal is the creator and executive producer of Somebody Feed Phil and Everybody Loves Raymond, as well as a New York Times bestselling author.

Rosenthal will be in a moderated conversation, telling all the funny and true stories of his life, his television career, food, travel, friends, and family. The conversation will be followed by an audience Q&A.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO

$52.78-$206.13

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
