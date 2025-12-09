An Evening with Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil
Photo courtesy of Phil Rosenthal/ Facebook
Phil Rosenthal is the creator and executive producer of Somebody Feed Phil and Everybody Loves Raymond, as well as a New York Times bestselling author.
Rosenthal will be in a moderated conversation, telling all the funny and true stories of his life, his television career, food, travel, friends, and family. The conversation will be followed by an audience Q&A.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO
$52.78-$206.13
