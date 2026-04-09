An Evening with the Cullens: Twilight Screening featuring Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone
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An Evening with the Cullens is a special evening that revisits Twilight, one of the most beloved vampire romances of all time. Following the screening will be an exclusive live Q&A with Ashley Greene (Alice) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper), moderated by Hyperreal Film Club founder, Jenni Kaye.
An Evening with the Cullens is a special evening that revisits Twilight, one of the most beloved vampire romances of all time. Following the screening will be an exclusive live Q&A with Ashley Greene (Alice) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper), moderated by Hyperreal Film Club founder, Jenni Kaye.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13753/13754
TICKET INFO
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