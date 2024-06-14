Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre presents Borderless

Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre presents the premiere of Borderless, a multicultural dance theatre performance. For this highly collaborative project in their 34th season, the company's Founding Artistic and Producing Director Andrea Ariel brings together diverse multicultural artists and their ensembles to present an evening of dance, theater and live music

The performances create a “borderless” space for audiences to experience a rich collection of stories and experiences expressed through dance, theater, and music centered around these questions: What connects us and what disconnects as humans across ethnicities and cultures? Each of the artistic partners have created new works around these inquiries with their ensembles (and other artists) that are woven together through choreography and music created in a collaborative process with artistic direction by Ariel.