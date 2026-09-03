Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre presents Still. Here. Now., a multicultural dance theatre and live music performance celebrating our shared humanity. Created for AADT’s 36th season, the multidisciplinary performance brings together diverse Austin artists for an evening of dance, original live music, and storytelling that asks: What do we inherit, and what do we carry forward?

Building on themes introduced in last season’s Here. Now., the new work explores how identity is shaped by community, memory, ancestry, and family - the relationships that connect us across generations. Through a collection of newly created works, the artists explore intergenerational wisdom and mentorship, immigration and cultural memory, and the pursuit of success and self-worth amid the pressure to continually seek “more.”