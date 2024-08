The Andy Roddick Foundation will present Big Boi as the headliner at their annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala.

Big Boi is best known as the preeminent spitter of the Dungeon Family and one-half of OutKast. The legendary duo sold 25 million albums and garnered seven Grammy Awards, becoming the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the Grammy for Album of the Year for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.