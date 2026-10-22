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Angine de Poitrine in concert

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Photo by Dustin Rabin

Angine de Poitrine comes to Austin in support of their 2026 album, Vol. II.

Angine de Poitrine comes to Austin in support of their 2026 album, Vol. II.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A006554D81D2F63

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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