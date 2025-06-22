Any Baby Can presents Big Hearts, Bright Futures Luncheon  

Big Hearts, Bright Futures highlights and celebrates the impact Any Baby Can has on families across Central Texas. Guests will hear powerful stories from the staff and families about what it means for a parent to truly feel supported, whether they’re a first-time mom, raising a child with special healthcare needs, or a parent just navigating the difficulties of daily life.

Every contribution made during the event helps serve more families and create a brighter, more equitable future for the parents and children we partner with.