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Any Baby Can presents Big Hearts, Bright Futures

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Photo courtesy of Any Baby Can

Any Baby Can will host a brunch designed for busy, socially-minded people who want their giving to make a tangible difference. Volunteers, donors, and advocates for children and families will be treated to a morning of networking and collective action for the community's littlest members.

Any Baby Can will host a brunch designed for busy, socially-minded people who want their giving to make a tangible difference. Volunteers, donors, and advocates for children and families will be treated to a morning of networking and collective action for the community's littlest members.

WHEN

WHERE

City of Austin Permitting and Development Center
6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://anybabycan.org/get-involved/luncheon/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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