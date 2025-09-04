Ao5 Gallery presents "David James" opening reception

Ao5 Gallery will present a nearly 40-year span of David James’ work, the first showing in Austin. It’s not an untold tale to hear about an artist from West Texas that ends up in private collections and galleries around the globe. But this story is different. This is the tale of an artist from West Texas that went around the world working in construction and convenience stores and managed to attract art buyers from the Prime Minister of Greece to collectors in a bustling Santa Fe Gallery with no manager or formal representation.