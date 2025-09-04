Quantcast

Ao5 Gallery presents "David James" opening reception

Image courtesy of Ao5 Gallery

Ao5 Gallery will present a nearly 40-year span of David James’ work, the first showing in Austin. It’s not an untold tale to hear about an artist from West Texas that ends up in private collections and galleries around the globe. But this story is different. This is the tale of an artist from West Texas that went around the world working in construction and convenience stores and managed to attract art buyers from the Prime Minister of Greece to collectors in a bustling Santa Fe Gallery with no manager or formal representation.

WHEN

WHERE

Ao5 Gallery
10000 Research Blvd Ste 118, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://ngaltxxff70rnkm2-27421409393.shopifypreview.com/pages/events#calendar-c0c1b755-0c92-43ed-bbee-539aaa2f8e6a-event-2fd848a5-dd6d-47b6-af35-18d9b1a45a46

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
