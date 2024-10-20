Ao5 Gallery presents Jos. A Smith: "Dream Currents"
Image courtesy of Jos. A. Smith / Ao5 Gallery
Jos. A. Smith is an American artist and illustrator, best known for his work in books like Clay Boy and Witches. With images of the surreal and the sublime, Smith introduces viewers to uncharted lands of mysterious figures that will fire the imagination and inspire the spirit. The hauntingly beautiful show, blending eerie elements with an enchanting atmosphere.
WHEN
WHERE
Ao5 Gallery
10000 Research Blvd Ste 118, Austin, TX 78759, USA