Ao5 Gallery presents Nick Veasey: "Forensic Beauty"

Ao5 Gallery presents Nick Veasey and his collection “Forensic Beauty” as he travels all the way from his workshop, Process Gallery, in the countryside of south London.

People are all witness to a time where science, art and beauty are intermingling, and Veasey holds a superpower that sends ripples throughout the art world - the ability to see beyond what the human eye can process and create pieces that are bound to captivate the audience. His images surpass the likes of ordinary photographs, and leap into the space where his creations serve as the apex of all things magical and tangible.