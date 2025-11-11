ARCOS Dance presents Holding Up the Void

ARCOS’ experimental dance show Holding Up the Void invites audiences to experience the void we must all hold up together. The multilingual performance (English, ASL, dance) features different audience locations, on risers for less participation, and in-the-round for more (including moving between seats and light interaction).
