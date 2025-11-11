Quantcast

ARCOS Dance presents Holding Up the Void

eventdetail
Image courtesy of ARCOS Dance

ARCOS’ experimental dance show Holding Up the Void invites audiences to experience the void we must all hold up together. The multilingual performance (English, ASL, dance) features different audience locations, on risers for less participation, and in-the-round for more (including moving between seats and light interaction).

WHEN

WHERE

CRASHBOX
5305 Bolm Rd UNIT 12, Austin, TX 78721, USA
https://events.humanitix.com/holding-up-the-void?c=culture-map

TICKET INFO

$20; use code HOLIDAY for a discount

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
