ARCOS presents Long Form

Eliot Gray Fisher

ARCOS presents Long Form, an evening-length show featuring dance/theater pieces from two awarded artists.

Routing by Sanchita Sharma is a personal and communal practice that traverses the “migrant’s time” (Guha 1998; Mathur 2011), attempting to interweave a life left behind and a life begun in the diaspora - to connect with the “Other” made to feel like an outsider, longing to be seen and to belong.

My Body, Your Choice by Al Hamauei is a retaliation, a femme-punk manifesto, a vocally rebellious, audience interactive, rage-infused piece of dance theater attacking what it’s like to move through the world as a femme-bodied person.

WHEN

WHERE

CRASHBOX
5305 Bolm Rd UNIT 12, Austin, TX 78721, USA
TICKET INFO

$15
