Art Alliance Austin presents Art City Austin's Fiesta

Celebrate 75 years of Austin creativity at Art City Austin’s Fiesta, the city’s longest-running arts festival. The fiesta brings together the best of Austin’s music, art, food, and community in one weekend. The outdoor arts market will feature more than 30 artisans and makers, live performances, interactive activities, and flavors that reflect the city’s diverse creative spirit.

Visitors can enjoy two days of music and dance, from mariachi, folklórico, and Aztec dance to contemporary cumbia, Brazilian rhythms, jazz, and a Selena tribute by Bidi Bidi Banda. Highlights include performances by Riders Against the Storm, Los Desechos, Lesly Reynaga and Band, Frederico7, Los Gatos 512, and community groups from across Central Texas.