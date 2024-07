Art for the People Gallery’s first ever Art Quest is a creative scavenger art hunt where participants can journey throughout Art for the People Gallery & Good Dad Studios, gathering the clues to win prizes.



Participants will begin at Art for the People, receiving a bingo card with the clues for the Art Quest. As they journey throughout the building, they’ll get to meet/chat with Austin artists, learn a bit about art, and peruse/purchase products created by Austin artists.