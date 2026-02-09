Art for the People Gallery presents "Deep In The Heart" opening reception

Art For The People Gallery will presents a new group exhibition, "Deep In The Heart," featuring 10 Texan artists rendering scenes that shape their sense of place. Inspired by the colorful threads of Texas pride woven through personal history, the artists share what they hold closest to their corazón, placing it on view for us all to experience. Guests can explore works filled with thoughtful expressions of familial traditions and familiar landscapes with an ear tuned to the echo of “The stars at night are big and bright…”

The exhibition will remain on display through May 1.