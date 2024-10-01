Art for the People Gallery presents Día de los Muertos

Guests can experience the transformative power of community and remembrance at Art for the People Gallery’s Día de los Muertos event.

The gallery will have a community "ofrenda," aka altar, set up for everyone to come together to honor and connect with their ancestors and beloved ones who have passed. There will be flowers, candies, and candles, and guests can feel free to bring their own small photo of a loved one or other items to contribute to the community ofrenda.

Guests can also help build an ofrenda, share stories of loved ones, and contribute personal mementos to create a vibrant tribute to those who have made a lasting impact on their lives.