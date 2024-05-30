Art For The People Gallery presents "Evolving" opening reception

Change creates growth & Art for the People Gallery’s new exhibition, “Evolving”, illustrates the beautiful & sometimes uncomfortable transformation in this Year of The Dragon.

“Evolving” will be Art for the People's second exhibition in their new space. Two walls are curated with smaller pieces for art lovers who are looking for that special piece for a smaller space. The remaining four walls will have a plethora of size and orientation (landscape or portrait) of original art with varying price points.

Thirty-nine artists will be participating in the exhibition, with 38 Austin artists and one artist from Houston. The gallery's love of photography will be seen with three fine art photographers that are new to exhibiting with the gallery.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 17.