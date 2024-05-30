Quantcast

Art For The People Gallery presents "Evolving" opening reception

Laura Thomas

Change creates growth & Art for the People Gallery’s new exhibition, “Evolving”, illustrates the beautiful & sometimes uncomfortable transformation in this Year of The Dragon.

“Evolving” will be Art for the People's second exhibition in their new space. Two walls are curated with smaller pieces for art lovers who are looking for that special piece for a smaller space. The remaining four walls will have a plethora of size and orientation (landscape or portrait) of original art with varying price points.

Thirty-nine artists will be participating in the exhibition, with 38 Austin artists and one artist from Houston. The gallery's love of photography will be seen with three fine art photographers that are new to exhibiting with the gallery.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 17.

WHEN

WHERE

Art For The People Gallery
2801 S I-35 Frontage Rd Suite #130, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://shopartforthepeoplegallery.com/art-gallery-all-original-artwork/evolving-summer-exhibition-of-original-art/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
