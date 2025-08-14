Quantcast

Art For The People Gallery presents "Of Gesture and Time" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Yordany Garmendía Mederos

Art for the People Gallery presents "Of Gesture and Time," a group exhibition showcasing 17 local Austin-area artists exploring the visual echoes of movement, thought, and memory. The show honors the power of mark-making - from painterly brushstrokes to defined lines - and the gestures that transform emotion into form. The artworks in this exhibition reflect the creative process as much as the final outcome, offering glimpses into the history behind each piece.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 9.

Art for the People Gallery presents "Of Gesture and Time," a group exhibition showcasing 17 local Austin-area artists exploring the visual echoes of movement, thought, and memory. The show honors the power of mark-making - from painterly brushstrokes to defined lines - and the gestures that transform emotion into form. The artworks in this exhibition reflect the creative process as much as the final outcome, offering glimpses into the history behind each piece.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 9.

WHEN

WHERE

Art For The People Gallery
2801 S I-35 Frontage Rd Suite #130, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://www.artforthepeoplegallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.