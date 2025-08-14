Art For The People Gallery presents "Of Gesture and Time" opening reception

Art for the People Gallery presents "Of Gesture and Time," a group exhibition showcasing 17 local Austin-area artists exploring the visual echoes of movement, thought, and memory. The show honors the power of mark-making - from painterly brushstrokes to defined lines - and the gestures that transform emotion into form. The artworks in this exhibition reflect the creative process as much as the final outcome, offering glimpses into the history behind each piece.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 9.