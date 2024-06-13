Art For The People Gallery presents Party with Art
eventdetail
Photo by Deanna Serra
Art for the People Gallery will stay open after-hours on Third Thursdays at Party with Art, an art vibes mixer. Guests can explore and engage with the new group exhibition, “Evolving,” as well as an artisan market.
WHEN
WHERE
Art For The People Gallery
2801 S I-35 Frontage Rd Suite #130, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://www.artforthepeoplegallery.com/events
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
