Art For The People Gallery presents "The Edge of Everything" opening reception

Art For The People Gallery presents "The Edge of Everything," a group exhibition inspired by observations from everyday life - a view from artists' own windows, daily occurrences, or imagined moments.

The exhibition reflects the subtleties of our surroundings and invites viewers to escape into another world. Observe how artists unleash their imagination - activating crop in composition, experimenting with scale and embracing the blur - all encouraging viewers to explore the edge between what is real and what is perceived.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 21, 2026.