Quantcast

Art From the Streets presents 33rd Annual Show & Sale

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Art from the Streets

Art From the Streets will showcase three decades of creative resilience with its 33rd Annual Show & Sale. The weekend event transforms Blue Genie Art Bazaar into a marketplace where every purchase directly changes lives in Austin's unhoused community.

Visitors can discover original paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed-media works while meeting the artists who created them. Each interaction offers an intimate glimpse into the power of artistic expression to rebuild lives and restore dignity.

Art From the Streets will showcase three decades of creative resilience with its 33rd Annual Show & Sale. The weekend event transforms Blue Genie Art Bazaar into a marketplace where every purchase directly changes lives in Austin's unhoused community.

Visitors can discover original paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed-media works while meeting the artists who created them. Each interaction offers an intimate glimpse into the power of artistic expression to rebuild lives and restore dignity.

WHEN

WHERE

Blue Genie Art Bazaar
6100 Airport Blvd Ste C, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://artfromthestreets.org/pages/calendar-of-events

TICKET INFO

$5

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.