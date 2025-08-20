Art Island ATX presents Flaming Tides

Art Island is bringing back Flaming Tides, a water spectacle and community gathering in coordination with Live on Ladybird. The event is for all ages and accessible only by water. There will be live fire performances from PyroTex fire troupe and DJ sets from Clarita, Nyoki, and T-Blank.
