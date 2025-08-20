Quantcast

Art Island ATX presents Flaming Tides

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Shunya Carroll

Art Island is bringing back Flaming Tides, a water spectacle and community gathering in coordination with Live on Ladybird. The event is for all ages and accessible only by water. There will be live fire performances from PyroTex fire troupe and DJ sets from Clarita, Nyoki, and T-Blank.

Art Island is bringing back Flaming Tides, a water spectacle and community gathering in coordination with Live on Ladybird. The event is for all ages and accessible only by water. There will be live fire performances from PyroTex fire troupe and DJ sets from Clarita, Nyoki, and T-Blank.

WHEN

WHERE

Rowing Dock
2418 Stratford Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://posh.vip/e/art-island-presents-flaming-tides

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.