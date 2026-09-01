Art Spark Texas presents 9th Annual Artist of the Year Awards

Art Spark Texas will present their 9th Annual Artist of the Year Awards, honoring a group of Texas artists, advocates, and creative leaders whose work is transforming communities and expanding perceptions of what is possible through the arts.

The Artist of the Year Awards have recognized artists whose creativity, leadership, and dedication embody the mission and vision of Art Spark Texas. The celebration centers artists with disabilities in an afternoon ceremony bringing together artists, families, supporters, and community members from across Texas to celebrate artistic excellence, inclusion, and the power of creative expression.

2026 Award Winners include:

Donna Provencher - Haven Street-Allen Artist of the Year Award

Pebbles Wadsworth - Gloria Bond Creative Aging Award

Glenn Towery - Creative Veteran Service Award

Rachel Salcido - SPARK Award

Penny LeLeux - Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award

Jonah Dillon - Director’s Commendation Award

Each honoree has made a unique and lasting impact through their artistry, advocacy, and commitment to building a more inclusive arts community. During the ceremony, guests will enjoy award presentations, artist spotlights, and inspiring stories that celebrate the achievements of this year's recipients.