Art Spark Texas presents Beyond Art Showcase with Joe Jaxson

Art Spark Texas will present a performance and conversation with local composer and musician, Joe Jaxson. Guests will enjoy free catering donated by Via 313, a live performance, and conversation, all in a supportive and welcoming community.

Art Spark Texas will present a performance and conversation with local composer and musician, Joe Jaxson. Guests will enjoy free catering donated by Via 313, a live performance, and conversation, all in a supportive and welcoming community.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.