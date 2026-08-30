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Art Spark Texas presents Beyond Art Showcase with Joe Jaxson

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Joe Jaxson

Art Spark Texas will present a performance and conversation with local composer and musician, Joe Jaxson. Guests will enjoy free catering donated by Via 313, a live performance, and conversation, all in a supportive and welcoming community.

Art Spark Texas will present a performance and conversation with local composer and musician, Joe Jaxson. Guests will enjoy free catering donated by Via 313, a live performance, and conversation, all in a supportive and welcoming community.

WHEN

WHERE

The Rosette
3908 Avenue B Ste 116, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-art-showcase-with-joe-jaxson-tickets-1995466296409?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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