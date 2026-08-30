Art Spark Texas presents Beyond Art Showcase with Joe Jaxson
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Photo courtesy of Joe Jaxson
Art Spark Texas will present a performance and conversation with local composer and musician, Joe Jaxson. Guests will enjoy free catering donated by Via 313, a live performance, and conversation, all in a supportive and welcoming community.
Art Spark Texas will present a performance and conversation with local composer and musician, Joe Jaxson. Guests will enjoy free catering donated by Via 313, a live performance, and conversation, all in a supportive and welcoming community.