Art Spark Texas presents TUBU Fest: A Disability Short Fringe Theatre Festival
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Photo courtesy of Art Spark Texas
Returning for its third year, Theatre for Us By Us Festival (TUBU Fest) is an award-winning disability short fringe theatre festival which produces 12 plays written by 12 playwrights from around the world with disabilities. It features 14 local directors/co-directors, 30 local actors, a design team, production team, and more.
Returning for its third year, Theatre for Us By Us Festival (TUBU Fest) is an award-winning disability short fringe theatre festival which produces 12 plays written by 12 playwrights from around the world with disabilities. It features 14 local directors/co-directors, 30 local actors, a design team, production team, and more.