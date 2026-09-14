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Art Spark Texas presents TUBU Fest: A Disability Short Fringe Theatre Festival

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Photo courtesy of Art Spark Texas

Returning for its third year, Theatre for Us By Us Festival (TUBU Fest) is an award-winning disability short fringe theatre festival which produces 12 plays written by 12 playwrights from around the world with disabilities. It features 14 local directors/co-directors, 30 local actors, a design team, production team, and more.

Returning for its third year, Theatre for Us By Us Festival (TUBU Fest) is an award-winning disability short fringe theatre festival which produces 12 plays written by 12 playwrights from around the world with disabilities. It features 14 local directors/co-directors, 30 local actors, a design team, production team, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Ground Floor Theatre
979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventvesta.com/events/163198-tubu-fest-theatre-for-us-by-us-a-disability-short-fringe-theatre-festival

TICKET INFO

$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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