Art Spark Texas presents TUBU Fest: Disability Short Fringe Theatre Festival

TUBU Fest - Theatre for Us By Us, A Disability Short Fringe Theatre Festival - is a three-day celebration of creativity, inclusion and community. TUBU Fest embraces all disabilities - physical, mental, neurological, invisible, diagnosed and undiagnosed - with no expectation of disclosure and no judgment either way.

TUBU Fest is a safe space for people with disabilities to have their voices heard through their artwork in a community-oriented festival with opportunities for networking and taking their art to the next level. The program includes original short works and resources for artists interested in advancing their craft. Performances highlight the creativity of disability communities while also opening conversations with broader audiences.

All performances will also be livestreamed.