Art Spark Texas presents Waiting for the Bus

Art Spark Texas will present Waiting for the Bus, a new work by James Burnside. The world premiere will be authentically cast and feature actors both with and without disabilities.

Waiting for the Bus tells the story of the disability rights movement through the lens of individuals with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities and showcases the everyday experiences of individuals living in an institutional facility, highlighting their resilience, challenges, and the often-overlooked nuances of their lives.

The unique and ground-breaking theatrical production centers around a bus stop, which serves as a profound backdrop for exploring themes of patience, hope and the human condition.