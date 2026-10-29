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Arthritis Foundation presents Jingle Bell Run

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Photo courtesy of Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a festive, fun way to get decked out, celebrate the season, and raise funds and awareness to help find a cure for arthritis. All participants will receive a shirt, jingle bells, medal and a Tacodeli taco.

The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a festive, fun way to get decked out, celebrate the season, and raise funds and awareness to help find a cure for arthritis. All participants will receive a shirt, jingle bells, medal and a Tacodeli taco.

WHEN

WHERE

Lakeline Park
1510 Alexis Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA
https://events.arthritis.org/jbraustin

TICKET INFO

$30-$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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