Arthritis Foundation presents Jingle Bell Run

The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a festive, fun way to get decked out, celebrate the season, and raise funds and awareness to help find a cure for arthritis. All participants will receive a shirt, jingle bells, medal and a Tacodeli taco.
The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a festive, fun way to get decked out, celebrate the season, and raise funds and awareness to help find a cure for arthritis. All participants will receive a shirt, jingle bells, medal and a Tacodeli taco.
WHEN
WHERE
Lakeline Park
1510 Alexis Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA
https://events.arthritis.org/jbraustin
TICKET INFO
$30-$55
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.