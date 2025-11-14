Quantcast

Arthritis Foundation presents Jingle Bell Run

Photo courtesy of Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run is a timed and untimed 5K that invites runners, walkers, and volunteers to celebrate the holiday season for a great cause - supporting arthritis research and community programs. Participants can enjoy a Kid Zone, run with NFL Legends, awards, carolers, and festive holiday games.

WHEN

WHERE

Lakeline Park
1510 Alexis Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA
https://events.arthritis.org/jbraustin

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
