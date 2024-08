Arts on Alexander will present an evening of Haydn and Mozart, performed by the Philharmonie Austin Chamber Players. Performers will include Joseph Monticello, flute; Emily Dupere, violin; Mark Dupere, cello; and Anton Nel, fortepiano. Selections include Haydn's Piano Trio No. 16 in D Major, Mozart's Sonata for Piano and Violin in E Minor, Haydn's Flute Trio No.1 in C Major, and Mozart's Symphony No.40 in G Minor (arr. Hummel).