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ArtUs Co presents "Birding Man" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of ArtUs Co

"Birding Man" is a group exhibition honoring the avian world and its many symbolic, ecological, and imaginative meanings. This exhibit celebrates birds as messengers, observers, guardians, and living bridges between the natural and spiritual realms.

Rooted in ArtUs Co’s commitment to visionary, nature-inspired, and consciousness-expanding artwork, "Birding Man" invites viewers into deeper relationship with the more-than-human world, fostering connection between artists, community, and the living intelligence of nature.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 30.

"Birding Man" is a group exhibition honoring the avian world and its many symbolic, ecological, and imaginative meanings. This exhibit celebrates birds as messengers, observers, guardians, and living bridges between the natural and spiritual realms.

Rooted in ArtUs Co’s commitment to visionary, nature-inspired, and consciousness-expanding artwork, "Birding Man" invites viewers into deeper relationship with the more-than-human world, fostering connection between artists, community, and the living intelligence of nature.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 30.

WHEN

WHERE

ArtUs Co
10000 Research Blvd Suite 141, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://www.artusco.com/events/birding-man-opening

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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