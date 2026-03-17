ArtUs Co presents "Birding Man" opening reception

"Birding Man" is a group exhibition honoring the avian world and its many symbolic, ecological, and imaginative meanings. This exhibit celebrates birds as messengers, observers, guardians, and living bridges between the natural and spiritual realms.

Rooted in ArtUs Co’s commitment to visionary, nature-inspired, and consciousness-expanding artwork, "Birding Man" invites viewers into deeper relationship with the more-than-human world, fostering connection between artists, community, and the living intelligence of nature.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 30.