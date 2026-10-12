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ArtUs Co presents Collective Show

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Photo courtesy of ArtUs Co

ArtUs Co's Collective Show will celebrate the artists of their collective, namely, Allanah Maarteen, Ej Cho, Juan Villegas, Kara Timmons, Lindsay Diehl, Madison Venza, Reece Fish, Rosemary Villegas, Sarah Forgé, and Tatiana Dolfine.

ArtUs Co's Collective Show will celebrate the artists of their collective, namely, Allanah Maarteen, Ej Cho, Juan Villegas, Kara Timmons, Lindsay Diehl, Madison Venza, Reece Fish, Rosemary Villegas, Sarah Forgé, and Tatiana Dolfine.

WHEN

WHERE

ArtUs Co
10000 Research Blvd Suite 141, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://www.artusco.com/events/the-collective-show-2026-opening-party

TICKET INFO

$35
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