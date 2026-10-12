ArtUs Co presents Collective Show

ArtUs Co's Collective Show will celebrate the artists of their collective, namely, Allanah Maarteen, Ej Cho, Juan Villegas, Kara Timmons, Lindsay Diehl, Madison Venza, Reece Fish, Rosemary Villegas, Sarah Forgé, and Tatiana Dolfine.

ArtUs Co's Collective Show will celebrate the artists of their collective, namely, Allanah Maarteen, Ej Cho, Juan Villegas, Kara Timmons, Lindsay Diehl, Madison Venza, Reece Fish, Rosemary Villegas, Sarah Forgé, and Tatiana Dolfine.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.