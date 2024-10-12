Quantcast

ArtUs Co presents Fiesta de Día de los Muertos: A Vibrant Night of Remembrance & Celebration

Image courtesy of ArtUs Co

ArtUs Co will honor the lives of those who have passed, while celebrating the beauty of life through inspiration, expression, and connection by hosting a closing party for "Threads of Vision: Indigenous Art of the Americas." There will be music, dance, on-site face painting, and access to the Ancestral Ofrenda Altar.

Guests are encouraged to bring photos or mementos of their loved ones to place on the Ancestral Ofrenda Altar in their memory. They can also come dressed in festive attire or calavera skull face paint to fully embrace the spirit of the occasion.

WHEN

WHERE

ArtUs Co
10000 Research Blvd Suite 141, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://www.artusco.com/events/fiesta-de-da-de-los-muertos-a-vibrant-night-of-remembrance-celebration

TICKET INFO

$44-$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
