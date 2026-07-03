Quantcast

ArtUs Co presents Kara Timmon: "Where Light Enters" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kara Timmons

Kara Timmon's "Where Light Enters" paintings explore what it means to move through density; emotional, societal, ecological, and psychic. Human, animal, and botanical forms merge and dissolve within layered environments that suggest both pressure and spaciousness. Through surreal and mythic imagery, the work considers how instinct, tenderness, and connection to the natural world can navigate us through an increasingly heavy and fragmented reality.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 2.

Kara Timmon's "Where Light Enters" paintings explore what it means to move through density; emotional, societal, ecological, and psychic. Human, animal, and botanical forms merge and dissolve within layered environments that suggest both pressure and spaciousness. Through surreal and mythic imagery, the work considers how instinct, tenderness, and connection to the natural world can navigate us through an increasingly heavy and fragmented reality.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 2.

WHEN

WHERE

ArtUs Co
10000 Research Blvd Suite 141, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://www.artusco.com/events/kara-timmons-solo-show

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.