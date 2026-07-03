ArtUs Co presents Kara Timmon: "Where Light Enters" opening reception

Kara Timmon's "Where Light Enters" paintings explore what it means to move through density; emotional, societal, ecological, and psychic. Human, animal, and botanical forms merge and dissolve within layered environments that suggest both pressure and spaciousness. Through surreal and mythic imagery, the work considers how instinct, tenderness, and connection to the natural world can navigate us through an increasingly heavy and fragmented reality.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 2.