ArtUs Co presents "Realms of Fungi," an annual mushroom-inspired exhibit featuring the creative works of over 40 artists. From enchanting toadstools to psychedelic spores, the exhibit will take visitors on a journey through the fantastical kingdom of fungi. Attendees will step into a world where art and mycology intertwine in the most whimsical way.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until September 28.