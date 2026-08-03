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ArtUs Co presents "Realms of Fungi" opening reception

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ArtUs Co

ArtUs Co will present the opening reception for "Realms of Fungi," featuring a full day of art, education, and celebration.

During the day, visitors can explore the exhibition while hearing from members of the mushroom community, like the Central Texas Mycological Society, Myceliumatters, and Mushyverse.

The evening portion of the event, starting at 7 pm, will feature music by DJ Chappie Funk, a mushroom-inspired costume contest with prizes for the top three costumes, a raffle, complimentary drinks, and more.

ArtUs Co will present the opening reception for "Realms of Fungi," featuring a full day of art, education, and celebration.

During the day, visitors can explore the exhibition while hearing from members of the mushroom community, like the Central Texas Mycological Society, Myceliumatters, and Mushyverse.

The evening portion of the event, starting at 7 pm, will feature music by DJ Chappie Funk, a mushroom-inspired costume contest with prizes for the top three costumes, a raffle, complimentary drinks, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

ArtUs Co
10000 Research Blvd Suite 141, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://www.artusco.com/events/fourth-annual-realms-of-fungi-opening

TICKET INFO

$20; $30 at the door. Kids under 12 are free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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