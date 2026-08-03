ArtUs Co presents "Realms of Fungi" opening reception

ArtUs Co will present the opening reception for "Realms of Fungi," featuring a full day of art, education, and celebration.

During the day, visitors can explore the exhibition while hearing from members of the mushroom community, like the Central Texas Mycological Society, Myceliumatters, and Mushyverse.

The evening portion of the event, starting at 7 pm, will feature music by DJ Chappie Funk, a mushroom-inspired costume contest with prizes for the top three costumes, a raffle, complimentary drinks, and more.