ArtUs Co presents Robyn Chance: "Through the Halo: Integrating the Dream" opening reception

Blending mysticism, emotional alchemy, and radiant imagination, Robyn Chance’s work invites viewers into a world where inner transformation becomes visible through color, symbolism, and expressive form. Drawing inspiration from a profound near-death experience and years immersed in the worlds of painting, dance, and storytelling, her paintings explore the space between the earthly and the eternal, illuminating the beauty that can emerge from chaos, healing, and self-remembrance.

"Through the Halo: Integrating the Dream" is an invitation to step beyond the ordinary and reconnect with the deeper currents of intuition, feeling, and imagination. Through luminous visionary works and immersive energy, the exhibition explores what it means to embody the dream rather than simply chase it, integrating shadow and light into a more awakened sense of self.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until June 14.