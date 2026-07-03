ArtUs Co presents Tatiana Dolfine: "Thought Structures" opening reception

"Thought Structures" reflect on awareness as the space in which thoughts arise. The work explores how inner narratives shape perceived reality, while pointing to a deeper presence beyond them. Through symbolic figures, animals, and constructed environments infused with energy and magic, each piece reveals the moment of seeing clearly. In this awareness, identity softens, and the structures we once lived inside become something we can witness and gently reshape.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through July 19.