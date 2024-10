At ArtUs Co's The Collective Show, visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of the collective while exploring the depth of art with works made by resident artists.



Featured artists include Anna Farley, Dylan Quinn, Elizabeth Banker, EJ Cho, Kara Timmons, Jamie Brindley, Juan Villegas, Laura Fox-Wallis, Lindsay Diehl, Lys Santamaria, Reece Fish, and Rosemary Villegas.

The opening reception on November 8 will feature music by Xian and libations courtesy of Five Flowers & Moment.