Quantcast

ATX Artists for Social Impact and The Vortex present The Butterfly Effect: Into the Jazz Vortex

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of ATX Artists for Social Impact and The Vortex

ATX Artists for Social Impact, in collaboration with The VORTEX, is presents "The Butterfly Effect: Into the Jazz VORTEX," a high-energy big band showcase and community gathering.

The event features the ATX Jazz Orchestra performing the timeless, hard-swinging repertoire of Count Basie. In the spirit of "The Butterfly Effect" - where small actions create significant change - the event serves as both a musical celebration and a way to contribute to local artists.

The Butterfly Bar is featuring the Harmony Tonic cocktail for the month of March. One dollar from every featured cocktail sold will benefit HAAM, providing access to healthcare for local Austin musicians.

ATX Artists for Social Impact, in collaboration with The VORTEX, is presents "The Butterfly Effect: Into the Jazz VORTEX," a high-energy big band showcase and community gathering.

The event features the ATX Jazz Orchestra performing the timeless, hard-swinging repertoire of Count Basie. In the spirit of "The Butterfly Effect" - where small actions create significant change - the event serves as both a musical celebration and a way to contribute to local artists.

The Butterfly Bar is featuring the Harmony Tonic cocktail for the month of March. One dollar from every featured cocktail sold will benefit HAAM, providing access to healthcare for local Austin musicians.

WHEN

WHERE

The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-butterfly-effect-into-the-jazz-vortex-tickets-1983035712197?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$15-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.