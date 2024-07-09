ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Brentano String Quartet: "Evocations of Home"

The Brentano String Quartet will present ""Evocations of Home," a program that draws inspiration from Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, which emphasizes the harmony between one's native state (prakriti) and current state (vikriti). Just as health is found by realigning with our original constitution, self-knowledge and the hero’s journey are deeply connected to the idea of returning home and rediscovering our origins.

This concert offers a rich tapestry of cultural, intellectual, emotional, and geographical perspectives on the concept of home. Highlights include a new work by Lei Liang, dedicated to his mentor, the esteemed composer Chou Wen-chung, celebrating the spiritual home created through artistic inspiration and mentorship. The program also features a movement by Chou Wen-chung, rooted in the artistic traditions of Chinese calligraphy and poetry, and an earlier piece by Lei Liang influenced by Mongolian music. Additionally, movements by Dvořák, Schubert, Bartók, and Monteverdi will be performed, each evoking a deep sense of place, identity, and heritage.

Prior to the concert will be a cultural fair centered around Asia with activities, food, and drink.