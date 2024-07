ATX Chamber Music and Jazz will present an evening with Yefim Bronfman, internationally recognized as one of today's most acclaimed and admired pianists. Celebrated by both the press and audiences for his technique, power, and lyrical gifts, Bronfman will deliver a solo recital.

Before and after the concert, guests can explore the luxurious lounge and experience some of the world’s finest bourbons, perfectly paired with the music of this living legend.