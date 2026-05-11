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ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet

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Photo courtesy of Chucho Valdes

ATX Chamber Music and Jazz concludes the season with Chucho Valdés, the towering figure of Afro-Cuban jazz. With seven Grammy and six Latin Grammy Awards, Valdés has shaped the genre for over six decades. The show will feature the Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet.

ATX Chamber Music and Jazz concludes the season with Chucho Valdés, the towering figure of Afro-Cuban jazz. With seven Grammy and six Latin Grammy Awards, Valdés has shaped the genre for over six decades. The show will feature the Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12810

TICKET INFO

$43-$73

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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