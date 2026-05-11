ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Chucho Valdes
ATX Chamber Music and Jazz concludes the season with Chucho Valdés, the towering figure of Afro-Cuban jazz. With seven Grammy and six Latin Grammy Awards, Valdés has shaped the genre for over six decades. The show will feature the Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet.
ATX Chamber Music and Jazz concludes the season with Chucho Valdés, the towering figure of Afro-Cuban jazz. With seven Grammy and six Latin Grammy Awards, Valdés has shaped the genre for over six decades. The show will feature the Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12810
TICKET INFO
$43-$73
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