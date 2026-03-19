ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Jeremy Denk and Friends: An Evening of Chamber Music
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Photo courtesy of Josh Goleman
MacArthur Fellow and Avery Fisher Prizewinner Jeremy Denk joins Ensemble ATX for an intimate evening of chamber music. Known for his expressive depth and brilliant artistry, Denk brings a spirit of collaboration to this unique program, paired with signature cocktails from the speakeasy Here Nor There.
MacArthur Fellow and Avery Fisher Prizewinner Jeremy Denk joins Ensemble ATX for an intimate evening of chamber music. Known for his expressive depth and brilliant artistry, Denk brings a spirit of collaboration to this unique program, paired with signature cocktails from the speakeasy Here Nor There.