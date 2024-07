Stephen Hough returns for a second Austin performance as he joins forces with Ensemble ATX for an evening of chamber music. First, Ensemble ATX dives into Hough's own String Quartet No. 1, followed by the epic Brahms Piano Quintet. Hough, a renowned pianist, composer, and writer, is the first classical performer to receive a MacArthur Fellowship, and has been honored with the CBE and a knighthood.

Distinguished mixologist Naren Young will lead the cocktail bar.