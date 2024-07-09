Quantcast

ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Stephen Hough: A Solo Piano Recital

eventdetail
Photo by Sim Canetty Clarke

One of the most distinctive artists of his generation, Sir Stephen Hough combines a distinguished career as a pianist with those of composer and writer. Hough was the first classical performer to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship (2001). He was awarded Northwestern University’s 2008 Jean Gimbel Lane Prize in Piano, won the Royal Philharmonic Society Instrumentalist Award in 2010, and in 2016 was made an Honorary Member of RPS. In 2014 he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and was knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022. ATX Chamber Music and Jazz is thrilled to welcome this extraordinary artist for two performances.

The evening will feature a cocktail bar led by distinguished mixologist Naren Young.

One of the most distinctive artists of his generation, Sir Stephen Hough combines a distinguished career as a pianist with those of composer and writer. Hough was the first classical performer to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship (2001). He was awarded Northwestern University’s 2008 Jean Gimbel Lane Prize in Piano, won the Royal Philharmonic Society Instrumentalist Award in 2010, and in 2016 was made an Honorary Member of RPS. In 2014 he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and was knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022. ATX Chamber Music and Jazz is thrilled to welcome this extraordinary artist for two performances.

The evening will feature a cocktail bar led by distinguished mixologist Naren Young.

WHEN

WHERE

The Mansion (TFWC)
2312 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://atxmusic.com/concerts/musical-mixology-3-28-24/

TICKET INFO

$95-$170

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.