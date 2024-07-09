ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents The Joey Alexander Trio
Photo by Roy Cox
Joey Alexander has been widely regarded as one of the most highly skilled pianists and thoughtful improvisers in jazz. The Bali-born pianist is the youngest artist ever nominated for a Grammy Award in the Jazz category. He and his trio will show why he’s become one of jazz's most expressive and thrilling pianist-composers.
WHEN
WHERE
The Mansion (TFWC)
2312 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://atxmusic.com/events/
TICKET INFO
$95-$170
