ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents The Joey Alexander Trio

Photo by Roy Cox

Joey Alexander has been widely regarded as one of the most highly skilled pianists and thoughtful improvisers in jazz. The Bali-born pianist is the youngest artist ever nominated for a Grammy Award in the Jazz category. He and his trio will show why he’s become one of jazz's most expressive and thrilling pianist-composers.

WHEN

WHERE

The Mansion (TFWC)
2312 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://atxmusic.com/events/

TICKET INFO

$95-$170

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
