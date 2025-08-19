ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents The Joshua Redman Quartet
eventdetail
Photo by Zach Smith
The Joshua Redman Quartet will take the stage with selections from their new album, Words Fall Short. For this evening, The Roosevelt Room will help transform the Mansion into an intimate jazz lounge, complete with crafted cocktails and curated bites.
The Joshua Redman Quartet will take the stage with selections from their new album, Words Fall Short. For this evening, The Roosevelt Room will help transform the Mansion into an intimate jazz lounge, complete with crafted cocktails and curated bites.
WHEN
WHERE
The Mansion (TFWC)
2312 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://atxmusic.com/events/joshua-redman-2025/
TICKET INFO
$40-$85
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.